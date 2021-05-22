Municipality staffer spraying as Al-Hamra observed Anti-Dengue Day
APP22-220521 LAHORE: May 22  Municipality staffer spraying as Al-Hamra observed Anti-Dengue Day. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

ALSO READ  A view of closed shops at Mall Road as markets closed on Friday and Saturday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 epidemic

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR