Home Photos Multan Sultan Captain M Rizwan offering Dua during celebrates 50 runs at...PhotosSports PhotosMultan Sultan Captain M Rizwan offering Dua during celebrates 50 runs at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 Cricket Match between the Multan Sultan and Islamabad United at the National Stadium Sun, 21 Feb 2021, 11:00 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP61-219221 KARACHI: February 21 - Multan Sultan Captain M Rizwan offering Dua during celebrates 50 runs at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 Cricket Match between the Multan Sultan and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP68-219221KARACHI: February 21 – Islamabad Uniteds Alex Hales plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Multan Sultan and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP71-219221KARACHI: February 21 – Islamabad United Lewis Gregory receives player of the match award after winning against Multan Sultan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Multan Sultan and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP62-219221KARACHI: February 21 Multan Sultans Khushdil Shah plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Multan Sultan and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP63-219221KARACHI: February 21 – Multan Sultan Captain M Rizwan bowled out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Multan Sultan and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP64-219221KARACHI: February 21 – Islamabad United Hassan Ali taking catch out of Multan Sultans Carlos Brathwaite during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Multan Sultan and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP65-219221KARACHI: February 21 – Multan Sultan Team players celebrate after taking the wicket of Islamabad United during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Multan Sultan and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP66-219221KARACHI: February 21 – Multan Sultan Team players celebrate after taking the wicket of Islamabad United during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Multan Sultan and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP67-219221KARACHI: February 21 – Islamabad Uniteds Alex Hales plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Multan Sultan and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiALSO READ Pakistan Army security official is doing rehearsal ahead of the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played between the Karachi Kings and Quetta GladiatorsRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORTeams of Tiger Tiktokers and Rabbit Tiktokers are participating in a cricket match of National Tiktokers Cricket League 2021 at Iqbal StadiumCricket Match playing between AL Khair and Falcon cricket Teams at the Sir Sadiq Gym Khana Cricket Tournament 2021A view of 3rd Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium