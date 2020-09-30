Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: September 30 – A view of sewerage water dropping in the... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: September 30 – A view of sewerage water dropping in the Nou Bahar Canal making water polluted, creating environmental problem and needs attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Wed, 30 Sep 2020, 6:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-30 MULTAN: September 30 - A view of sewerage water dropping in the Nou Bahar Canal making water polluted, creating environmental problem and needs attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP37-30 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: September 19 A view of sewerage water accumulated on the road of Auto Market at Badami Bagh and needs the attention of... KARACHI: September 09 – Vehicles passing through stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jahangir Road due to choked drainage system after 27 August heavy rain... LARKANA: July 08 – A view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Government Girls Mughal School Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities....