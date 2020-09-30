MULTAN: September 30 - A view of sewerage water dropping in the Nou Bahar Canal making water polluted, creating environmental problem and needs attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP37-30 MULTAN: September 30 - A view of sewerage water dropping in the Nou Bahar Canal making water polluted, creating environmental problem and needs attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP37-30

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR