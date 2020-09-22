PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: September 22 – An illuminated view of Damdama decorated with colourful lights in connection with the beautification campaign in the city by the District Government. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri Tue, 22 Sep 2020, 5:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-22 MULTAN: September 22 - An illuminated view of Damdama decorated with colourful lights in connection with the beautification campaign in the city by the District Government. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP24-22