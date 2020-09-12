PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: September 12 – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar talking to the residents of shelter home during her visit. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Sat, 12 Sep 2020, 8:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-12 MULTAN: September 12 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar talking to the residents of shelter home during her visit. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP30-12 ALSO READ MULTAN: September 12 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar visiting shelter home at general Bus stand. APP photo by Safdar Abbas