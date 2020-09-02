PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: September 02 A resident of flooded area near River Chenab along with his bull driven cart loaded with their household items heading towards safe areas. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Wed, 2 Sep 2020, 9:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-02 MULTAN: September 02 A resident of flooded area near River Chenab along with his bull driven cart loaded with their household items heading towards safe areas. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP27-02 ALSO READ MULTAN: September 02 - Residents of flooded area near River Chenab traveling on the boat along with their household items heading towards safe areas. APP photo by Safdar Abbas