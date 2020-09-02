MULTAN: September 02  A resident of flooded area near River Chenab along with his bull driven cart loaded with their household items heading towards safe areas. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

MULTAN: September 02  A resident of flooded area near River Chenab along with his bull driven cart loaded with their household items heading towards safe areas. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
ALSO READ  MULTAN: September 02 - Residents of flooded area near River Chenab traveling on the boat along with their household items heading towards safe areas. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

