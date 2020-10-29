Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 29 Vendor displays dry fruit to attract the customer... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 29 Vendor displays dry fruit to attract the customer on his hand cart on his way to the selling point. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Thu, 29 Oct 2020, 10:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-29 MULTAN: October 29 Vendor displays dry fruit to attract the customer on his hand cart on his way to the selling point. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP20-29 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: October 29 A labourer on the way pulling a heavily loaded supply on hand cart at Raja Bazaar. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 29 A labourer on the way pulling a heavily loaded supply on hand cart at Raja Bazaar. APP photo by Abid... KARACHI: October 06 – A roadside vendor displaying wooden utensils on his hand cart to attract customers at Kala Pul area. APP Photo by... KARACHI: October 04 – A road side vendor displayed caps for sell on his hand cart to attract customer in Saddar area. APP photo...