MULTAN: October 29  A vendor busy in displaying badges related Eid-Milad Un Nabi celebrations to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP21-29 MULTAN: October 29  A vendor busy in displaying badges related Eid-Milad Un Nabi celebrations to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP21-29