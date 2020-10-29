Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 29 A vendor busy in displaying badges related Eid-Milad... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 29 A vendor busy in displaying badges related Eid-Milad Un Nabi celebrations to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Thu, 29 Oct 2020, 10:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-29 MULTAN: October 29 A vendor busy in displaying badges related Eid-Milad Un Nabi celebrations to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP21-29