Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 26 – Worker busy in stitching quilt as demand increased... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 26 – Worker busy in stitching quilt as demand increased during winter season. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 9:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-26 MULTAN: October 26 - Worker busy in stitching quilt as demand increased during winter season. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP28-26 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: September 13 Worker busy in coloring on the part of traditional bed (charpai) at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari LAHORE: September 07 – Worker busy in welding the iron grill at their workplace in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari FAISALABAD: September 02 – A worker busy in ginning cotton for preparing quilt. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas