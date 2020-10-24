MULTAN: October 24 - People purchasing different daily commodities from Sasta Bazaar arranged by City District Government at Shamshabad. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP20-24 MULTAN: October 24 - People purchasing different daily commodities from Sasta Bazaar arranged by City District Government at Shamshabad. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP20-24

ALSO READ  MULTAN: October 24 - A person viewing the rate list of different items installed on the main entrance of Sasta Bazaar. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR