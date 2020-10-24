MULTAN: October 24  Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik checking loader rickshaws during distribution of keys to the in-charge of Multan Waste Management Company at Circuit House. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
ALSO READ  MULTAN: October 24  Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood distributing motorcycle keys among the sector in-charge of Multan Waste Management Company at Circuit House. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

