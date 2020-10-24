Home Photos General Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 24 Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik checking... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 24 Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik checking loader rickshaws during distribution of keys to the in-charge of Multan Waste Management Company at Circuit House. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Sat, 24 Oct 2020, 7:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-24 MULTAN: October 24 Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik checking loader rickshaws during distribution of keys to the in-charge of Multan Waste Management Company at Circuit House. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP33-24 ALSO READ MULTAN: October 24 Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood distributing motorcycle keys among the sector in-charge of Multan Waste Management Company at Circuit House. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 24 Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood distributing motorcycle keys among the sector in-charge of Multan Waste Management Company at Circuit House. APP... FAISALABAD: September 07 – Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference at Circuit House. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas MULTAN: September 06 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing at inauguration ceremony of Shah Shams Disposal Station. APP