Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 23 – Traffic warden distributing gift boxes among the motorcyclists... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 23 – Traffic warden distributing gift boxes among the motorcyclists during traffic awareness campaign organized by City Traffic Police. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Fri, 23 Oct 2020, 4:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-23 MULTAN: October 23 - Traffic warden distributing gift boxes among the motorcyclists during traffic awareness campaign organized by City Traffic Police. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP15-23 ALSO READ MULTAN: October 23 - Chief Traffic Officer Zafar Buzdar leading awareness walk organized by City Traffic Police. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 23 – Chief Traffic Officer Zafar Buzdar leading awareness walk organized by City Traffic Police. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari