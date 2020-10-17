Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 17 Labourer busy in trimming grass in Railway ground.... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 17 Labourer busy in trimming grass in Railway ground. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Sat, 17 Oct 2020, 6:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-17 MULTAN: October 17 Labourer busy in trimming grass in Railway ground. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP19-17 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 04 – Labourer busy in unloading seasonal fruit (Garma) from delivery truck at fruit market. APP photo by Ashraf Ch MULTAN: Labourer busy in construction work of seetal maari police station. APP photo by Safdar Abbas LAHORE: July 29 Labourer busy in construction work of main gate of Punjab University new campus. APP photo by Ashraf Ch