MULTAN: October 17  Labourer busy in construction work of entrance gate of city near Nag Shah chowk. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP21-17 MULTAN: October 17  Labourer busy in construction work of entrance gate of city near Nag Shah chowk. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP21-17

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR