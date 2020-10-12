Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 12 Worker busy in carving design on wood at... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 12 Worker busy in carving design on wood at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Mon, 12 Oct 2020, 9:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-12 MULTAN: October 12 Worker busy in carving design on wood at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP26-12 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 03 – Worker busy in construction work of fountain at Peoples Square, an entertaining place for Karachities in Provincial Capital.APP Photo by... ISLAMABAD: September 29 – A painter painting a vehicle at his workplace at G-7 market. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh MULTAN: September 13 Worker busy in coloring on the part of traditional bed (charpai) at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari