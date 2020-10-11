MULTAN: October 11  Vendor busy in displaying seasonal fruit (Singhara) on his handcart to attract the customer. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP30-11 MULTAN: October 11  Vendor busy in displaying seasonal fruit (Singhara) on his handcart to attract the customer. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP30-11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR