Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: October 11 Vendor busy in arranging and displaying Siripai (head... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: October 11 Vendor busy in arranging and displaying Siripai (head and legs) of animal to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Sun, 11 Oct 2020, 10:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-11 MULTAN: October 11 Vendor busy in arranging and displaying Siripai (head and legs) of animal to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP31-11 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: August 01 Butchers busy in removing skin after slaughtering sacrificial animal on the occasion of Eidul Azha. APP photo by Saleem Rana RAWALPINDI: August 01 Butchers slaughtering sacrificial animal on the occasion of Eidul Azha. APP photo by Saleem Rana RAWALPINDI: August 01 Butchers preparing for slaughtering sacrificial animal on the occasion of Eidul Azha. APP photo by Saleem Rana