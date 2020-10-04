Home Photos MULTAN: October 04 – A view of the cricket match between Southern... PhotosSports MULTAN: October 04 – A view of the cricket match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri Sun, 4 Oct 2020, 10:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-04 MULTAN: October 04 - A view of the cricket match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP18-04