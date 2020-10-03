MULTAN: October 03 - A tricycle rickshaw holder on the way loaded with a long iron bar towards his destination. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
ALSO READ  MULTAN: October 03 - A tricycle rickshaw holder on the way loaded with fodder for animals towards his destination. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

