Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: November 14 – A vendor displaying toys to attract the customer... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: November 14 – A vendor displaying toys to attract the customer at General Bus Stand Road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Sat, 14 Nov 2020, 4:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-141120 MULTAN: November 14 - A vendor displaying toys to attract the customer at General Bus Stand Road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP16-141120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 27 A vendor displaying toys to attract the customers at his roadside setup at Bagh Sardaran. APP photo by Abid Zia RAWALPINDI: October 24 A vendor displaying toys to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood LAHORE: October 10 – A vendor displaying toys to attract the customers in the market. APP photo by Amir Khan