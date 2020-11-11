MULTAN: November 11 - Players in action during District Badminton Tournament at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP21-11 MULTAN: November 11 - Players in action during District Badminton Tournament at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP21-11

ALSO READ  MULTAN: November 11 - Players in action during District Badminton Tournament at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR