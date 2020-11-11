Home Photos MULTAN: November 11 – Players in action during District Badminton Tournament at... PhotosSports Photos MULTAN: November 11 – Players in action during District Badminton Tournament at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Wed, 11 Nov 2020, 9:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-11 MULTAN: November 11 - Players in action during District Badminton Tournament at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP21-11 ALSO READ MULTAN: November 11 - Players in action during District Badminton Tournament at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: November 11 – Players in action during District Badminton Tournament at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Safdar Abbas MULTAN: November 08 – Players demonstrating their skills during District Vovinam Championship 2020 to mark with Iqbal Day celebrations at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo... MULTAN: November 08 – Players demonstrating their skills during District Vovinam Championship 2020 to mark with Iqbal Day celebrations at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo...