Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: November 08 – Players demonstrating their skills during District Vovinam Championship... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: November 08 – Players demonstrating their skills during District Vovinam Championship 2020 to mark with Iqbal Day celebrations at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Sun, 8 Nov 2020, 7:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-08 MULTAN: November 08 - Players demonstrating their skills during District Vovinam Championship 2020 to mark with Iqbal Day celebrations at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP16-08 ALSO READ MULTAN: November 08 - Players demonstrating their skills during District Vovinam Championship 2020 to mark with Iqbal Day celebrations at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: November 08 – Players demonstrating their skills during District Vovinam Championship 2020 to mark with Iqbal Day celebrations at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo... MULTAN: November 08 – Players demonstrating their skills during District Vovinam Championship 2020 to mark with Iqbal Day celebrations at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo... KARACHI: October 29 – An illuminated mosque at Kharadar ahead of celebrations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad(SAWW). APP Photo by M Saeed...