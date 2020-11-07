Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: November 07 – A female sitting on the bundle of fodder... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: November 07 – A female sitting on the bundle of fodder loaded on a motorcycle in a risky way and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Sat, 7 Nov 2020, 5:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-07 MULTAN: November 07 - A female sitting on the bundle of fodder loaded on a motorcycle in a risky way and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP08-07 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: August 23 A view of sewerage water accumulated on the road at Latifabad Unit Number 12 needs the attention of concerned authorities....