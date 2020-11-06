Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: November 06 Labourer busy in unloading Banana from delivery truck... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: November 06 Labourer busy in unloading Banana from delivery truck at fruit market. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Fri, 6 Nov 2020, 7:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-06 MULTAN: November 06 Labourer busy in unloading Banana from delivery truck at fruit market. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP33-06 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 17 Labourer busy in trimming grass in Railway ground. APP photo by Safdar Abbas LAHORE: October 04 – Labourer busy in unloading seasonal fruit (Garma) from delivery truck at fruit market. APP photo by Ashraf Ch MULTAN: Labourer busy in construction work of seetal maari police station. APP photo by Safdar Abbas