MULTAN: August 24 – Arts students of Bahauddin Zakariya University busy in painting on the wall to add beautification in the city. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

MULTAN: August 24 - Arts students of Bahauddin Zakariya University busy in painting on the wall to add beautification in the city. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP23-24 MULTAN: August 24 - Arts students of Bahauddin Zakariya University busy in painting on the wall to add beautification in the city. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP23-24

ALSO READ  MULTAN: August 24 - Arts students of Bahauddin Zakariya University busy in painting on the wall to add beautification in the city. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR