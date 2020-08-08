MULTAN: August 08 – People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a shop in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

MULTAN: August 08 - People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a shop in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP27-08 MULTAN: August 08 - People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a shop in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP27-08

ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 08  A shopkeeper displays different stuff related to Independence Day celebration to attract the customers. APP photo by Rana imran

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR