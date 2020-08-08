PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: August 08 – People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a shop in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Safdar Abbas August 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-08 MULTAN: August 08 - People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a shop in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP27-08 ALSO READ LAHORE: August 08 A shopkeeper displays different stuff related to Independence Day celebration to attract the customers. APP photo by Rana imran