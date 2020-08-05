PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: August 05 – Jamaat-e-Islami workers holding a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) at Kalma Chowk on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by GM Kashif August 5, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP24-05 MULTAN: August 05 - Jamaat-e-Islami workers holding a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) at Kalma Chowk on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by GM Kashif APP24-05