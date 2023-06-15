PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Senior Vice President of PML-N Punjab addressing during Football Sports League trials under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt at Government Jinnah Islamia College Thu, 15 Jun 2023, 9:02 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP92-150623 SIALKOT: June 15 - Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Senior Vice President of PML-N Punjab addressing during Football Sports League trials under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt at Government Jinnah Islamia College. APP/MUT/ABB/TZD APP92-150623 SIALKOT: APP93-150623 SIALKOT: June 15 – A group photograph of Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Senior Vice President of PML-N Punjab with players during Football Sports League trials under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt at Government Jinnah Islamia College. APP/MUT/ABB/TZD Sponsored Ad