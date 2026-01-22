Thursday, January 22, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosMuhammad Hanif Abbasi's High-level meeting with Kazakhstan Ambassador highlights Pakistan Railways' mega...
PhotosNational Photos

Muhammad Hanif Abbasi’s High-level meeting with Kazakhstan Ambassador highlights Pakistan Railways’ mega project under the PM’s Regional Connectivity Vision-a milestone for the entire region

Muhammad Hanif Abbasi's High-level meeting with Kazakhstan Ambassador highlights Pakistan Railways' mega project under the PM's Regional Connectivity Vision-a milestone for the entire region
APP57-220126 ISLAMABAD: January 22 – Muhammad Hanif Abbasi's High-level meeting with Kazakhstan Ambassador highlights Pakistan Railways' mega project under the PM's Regional Connectivity Vision-a milestone for the entire region. APP/TZD/ABB
2
- Advertisement -
Muhammad Hanif Abbasi's High-level meeting with Kazakhstan Ambassador highlights Pakistan Railways' mega project under the PM's Regional Connectivity Vision-a milestone for the entire region
APP57-220126
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan