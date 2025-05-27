Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training addressing during Job Fair 2025 organized by China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan (CCCPK) and National vocational and Technical Training Commission
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.