PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MS Professor Hamid Hassan and Head of Department Rheumatology Asst Prof MASEM Afzal visiting PGMI Wed, 12 Oct 2022, 10:04 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP37-121022 LAHORE: October 12 - MS Professor Hamid Hassan and Head of Department Rheumatology Asst Prof MASEM Afzal visiting PGMI. APP/AHF/IQJ/FHA APP37-121022 LAHORE APP38-121022 LAHORE: October 12 – MS Professor Hamid Hassan and Head of Department Rheumatology Asst Prof MASEM Afzal cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Rheumatology ward at Gulab Devi hospital PGMI.APP/AHF/IQJ/FHA