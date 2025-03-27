Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training attended the Recognition Day for the Primary Level at the Islamabad Convent School as the chief guest
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.