Ms. Afshan Tehseen, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) addressing a seminar on Implementing Health Levy is an effective weapon to control Tobacco Exposure among Children
APP03-140121 ISLAMABAD: January 14  Ms. Afshan Tehseen, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) addressing a seminar on Implementing Health Levy is an effective weapon to control Tobacco Exposure among Children. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP03-140121

APP04-140121

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR