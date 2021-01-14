Home Photos General Coverage Photos Ms. Afshan Tehseen, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of the Child... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Ms. Afshan Tehseen, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) addressing a seminar on Implementing Health Levy is an effective weapon to control Tobacco Exposure among Children Thu, 14 Jan 2021, 4:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-140121 ISLAMABAD: January 14 Ms. Afshan Tehseen, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) addressing a seminar on Implementing Health Levy is an effective weapon to control Tobacco Exposure among Children. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP03-140121 APP04-140121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Shibli for banishing negative mindset to resolve women issues NBF arranged seminar titled “Formation of Pakistan, promoting national harmony” PAL to hold nationl seminar titled “We Pakistani” on December 25