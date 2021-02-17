Home Photos General Coverage Photos Mrs Shahera Shahid Secretary Ministry for Information & Broadcasting speaking at the...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosMrs Shahera Shahid Secretary Ministry for Information & Broadcasting speaking at the consultative conference held with representatives of Cable operators at PEMRA HQs Wed, 17 Feb 2021, 11:35 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP76-170221 ISLAMABAD: February 17 - Mrs Shahera Shahid Secretary Ministry for Information & Broadcasting speaking at the consultative conference held with representatives of Cable operators at PEMRA HQs. APPALSO READ Winners of the 5th National Pur-Azam-Pakistan Awards-2021 with the Secretary Information Mrs Shahera Shahid at the ceremony organised by Pakistan Peace Collective (strategic communication project of the Ministry) at the Information Service AcademyRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORWinners of the 5th National Pur-Azam-Pakistan Awards-2021 with the Secretary Information Mrs Shahera Shahid at the ceremony organised by Pakistan Peace Collective (strategic communication...Winners of the 5th National Pur-Azam-Pakistan Awards-2021 with the Secretary Information Mrs Shahera Shahid at the ceremony organised by Pakistan Peace Collective (strategic communication...A group photo of country wide representatives of cable operators with Mrs Shahera Shahid Secretary Ministry for Information & Broadcasting and Muhammad Saleem Chairman...