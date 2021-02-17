Mrs Shahera Shahid Secretary Ministry for Information & Broadcasting speaking at the consultative conference held with representatives of Cable operators at PEMRA HQs
APP76-170221 ISLAMABAD: February 17 - Mrs Shahera Shahid Secretary Ministry for Information & Broadcasting speaking at the consultative conference held with representatives of Cable operators at PEMRA HQs. APP

ALSO READ  Winners of the 5th National Pur-Azam-Pakistan Awards-2021 with the Secretary Information Mrs Shahera Shahid at the ceremony organised by Pakistan Peace Collective (strategic communication project of the Ministry) at the Information Service Academy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR