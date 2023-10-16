Mr. Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science & Technology of China receiving Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar upon his arrival

- Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci addressing the inauguration ceremony of an Operation Theatre (Operating Room) renovated and equipped by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH)
- Sindh Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz addressing the inauguration ceremony of an Operation Theatre (Operating Room) renovated and equipped by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH)
- Director General PSQCA Dr. HU Khan in a group photo with participants participating in the awareness walk on World Standards Day 2023
- Activists of civil society holding play cards during a protest demonstration to show solidarity with the people of Palestine and take part in an anti-Israel demonstration outside the Press club
- Woman motorcyclist on the way towards her destination
