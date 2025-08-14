Friday, August 15, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosMr. Saad Ahmad Warraich hoisting a national flag at the flag hoisting...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Mr. Saad Ahmad Warraich hoisting a national flag at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan High Commission

Mr. Saad Ahmad Warraich hoisting a national flag at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan High Commission
APP92-140825 NEW DELHI: August 14 – Mr. Saad Ahmad Warraich hoisting a national flag at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan High Commission. APP/ABB
11
- Advertisement -
Mr. Saad Ahmad Warraich hoisting a national flag at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan High Commission
APP92-140825
NEW DELHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan