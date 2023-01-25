PhotosNational Photos Mr. Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division Wed, 25 Jan 2023, 10:53 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP71-250123 ISLAMABAD: January 25 - Mr. Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. APP/ABB/FHA APP71-250123 ISLAMABAD: