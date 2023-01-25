Mr. Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

January 25 - Mr. Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar at Finance Division.

Dar, Hina discuss political & economic situation of country

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zadari calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Minister for State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar are also present.

Ishaq Dar directs for finalizing report to settle gas circular debt issue in three days

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and H.E Mr. Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Investment & Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan exchanging gifts after meeting at Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and H.E Mr. Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Investment & Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan exchanging gifts after meeting at Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) at Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP).

A delegation of Uzbekistan headed by H.E. Mr. Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime Minister /Minister of Investment & Foreign Trade called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

President Dr Arif Alvi along with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi and children in a group photo after cutting cake on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’ s 146 birth anniversary at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr Arif Alvi along with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi and children cutting cake on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’ s 146 birth anniversary at Aiwan-e-Sadr

