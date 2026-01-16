Mr. Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce and Industry, participates in the 10th Pakistan-Japan Private Sector Business Dialogue in Tokyo, highlighting Pakistan’s focus on investment-led cooperation and long-term bilateral business engagement
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.