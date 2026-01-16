Friday, January 16, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosMr. Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Mr. Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce and Industry, participates in the 10th Pakistan-Japan Private Sector Business Dialogue in Tokyo, highlighting Pakistan’s focus on investment-led cooperation and long-term bilateral business engagement

Mr. Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce and Industry, participates in the 10th Pakistan-Japan Private Sector Business Dialogue in Tokyo, highlighting Pakistan’s focus on investment-led cooperation and long-term bilateral business engagement
APP49-150126 TOKYO: January 15 – Mr. Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce and Industry, participates in the 10th Pakistan-Japan Private Sector Business Dialogue in Tokyo, highlighting Pakistan’s focus on investment-led cooperation and long-term bilateral business engagement. APP/ABB/SSH
4
- Advertisement -
Mr. Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce and Industry, participates in the 10th Pakistan-Japan Private Sector Business Dialogue in Tokyo, highlighting Pakistan’s focus on investment-led cooperation and long-term bilateral business engagement
APP49-150126
TOKYO
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan