Mr. Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Trade is addressing 8th Pakistan-Japan Government Business Dialogue. Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan H.E Abdul Hameed is also present
