Saturday, January 17, 2026
APP14-170126 TOKYO: January 17 - Mr. Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Trade is addressing 8th Pakistan-Japan Government Business Dialogue. Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan H.E Abdul Hameed is also present. APP/FHA
