Friday, December 19, 2025
Mr. Kheeal Das Kohistani, the Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, celebrated the “Merry Christmas” event by cutting a cake with the local Christian community at Sadar Chowk in Mansoorabad.

Mr. Kheeal Das Kohistani, the Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, celebrated the "Merry Christmas" event by cutting a cake with the local Christian community at Sadar Chowk in Mansoorabad.
FAISALABAD: December 19 –
