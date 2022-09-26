Mr. Awn Chaudhry Advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports addresses at a two-day conference and photography exhibition on the theme “Rethinking Tourism” to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

APP11-260922 ISLAMABAD: September 26– Mr Awn Chaudhry Advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports addresses at a two-day conference and photography exhibition on the theme “Rethinking Tourism” to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). APP
APP11-260922 ISLAMABAD

Viewers are watching exhibited paintings at an exhibition on the Balance of Resources and Population at Al-Hamr Hall

Female visitors and taking keen interest in a beautiful Photo during two-day conference and photography exhibition on the theme “Rethinking Tourism” to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

Mr Awn chaudhry Advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports cutting ribbon to kickoff a two-day conference and photography exhibition on the theme “Rethinking Tourism” to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro addressing the media at the exhibition organized by Japan Embassy at PNCA

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro along with his wife visiting the exhibition and viewing exhibited artworks and paintings at PNCA organized by Japan Embassy

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan His Excellency Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki join traditional sword dance at a Cultural Show to celebrate 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia

An old craftsman is waving carpet on pit loom woven during carpet and rugs exhibition at a local hotel under the auspices of PCMEA

An old craftsman weaving carpet on pit loom during Carpets and Rugs Exhibition organised by PCMEA

President Dr Arif Alvi presiding over the Senate meeting of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology at Sindh Governor House

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Engr. Amir Muqam is addressing during the inauguration ceremony of renovated auditorium of PNCA at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Engr. Amir Muqam visiting art gallery during inauguration of renovated auditorium of PNCA at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Engr. Amir Muqam is cutting ribbon to inaugurate renovated Auditorium of PNCA at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

