MPA Sardar Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal distributing offer letters among the IBA test successful candidates in Education & Literacy Department Sindh Taluka Bakrani at Government Boys High School Bakrani.

MPA Sardar Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal distributing offer letters among the IBA test successful candidates in Education & Literacy Department Sindh Taluka Bakrani at Government Boys High School Bakrani.
APP46-070422 LARKANA: April 07 - MPA Sardar Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal distributing offer letters among the IBA test successful candidates in Education & Literacy Department Sindh Taluka Bakrani at Government Boys High School Bakrani. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro
MPA Sardar Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal distributing offer letters among the IBA test successful candidates in Education & Literacy Department Sindh Taluka Bakrani at Government Boys High School Bakrani.
APP46-070422 LARKANA: