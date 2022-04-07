PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MPA Sardar Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal distributing offer letters among the IBA test successful candidates in Education & Literacy Department Sindh Taluka Bakrani at Government Boys High School Bakrani. Thu, 7 Apr 2022, 9:31 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP46-070422 LARKANA: April 07 - MPA Sardar Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal distributing offer letters among the IBA test successful candidates in Education & Literacy Department Sindh Taluka Bakrani at Government Boys High School Bakrani. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP46-070422 LARKANA: