MPA Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Ahmad Chinioti and MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah distribute Rs. 10,000 cheques to Solid Waste workers of 1129 in Chiniot district, following directives from the Chief Minister of Punjab.

CHINIOT: June 22 –
