Mourners touching Tazia at the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident

Mourners touching Tazia at the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident
APP05-190821 RAWALPINDI: August 19  Mourners touching Tazia at the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP01-190821
RAWALPINDI: August 19  A large number of women attending in the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP02-190821
RAWALPINDI: August 19  Mourners beating themselves at the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP03-190821
RAWALPINDI: August 19  Mourners touching Alam at the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP04-190821
RAWALPINDI: August 19  Mourners touching Tazia at the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP06-190821
RAWALPINDI: August 19  Mourners touching Tazia at the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP07-190821
RAWALPINDI: August 19  Mourners touching Zuljinah at the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP08-190821
RAWALPINDI: August 19  Mourners beating themselves with chained knives at the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP09-190821
RAWALPINDI: August 19  A large number of mourners offering prayer during the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP10-190821
RAWALPINDI: August 19  A large number of mourners offering Dua after prayer during the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP11-190821
RAWALPINDI: August 19  Volunteers serving drinks to the mourners during the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP12-190821
RAWALPINDI: August 19  Security personnel high alert during the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbal incident. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

A large number of mourners attending the procession on 9th of the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram. Muharram ul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners attending the procession on 9th of the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram. Muharram ul Harram known as the first month...

A large number of mourners attending the procession of 9th Muharramul Harram. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners attending the procession of 9th Muharramul Harram. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and...

A large number of mourners oozing themselves with knives and chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at Rahmatpur. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners oozing themselves with knives and chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at Rahmatpur. Muharramul Harram known as the first...

Cook busy in preparing food during 9th Muharram-ul-Haram

Cook busy in preparing food during 9th Muharram-ul-Haram

Volunteers distributing food among the participants of Majalis-e-Aza during Holy Month of Muharram Ul Haram

Volunteers distributing food among the participants of Majalis-e-Aza during Holy Month of Muharram Ul Haram

Mourners oozing themselves with knives and chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at Mumtaz Abad. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

Mourners oozing themselves with knives and chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at Mumtaz Abad. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the...

Provincial Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik addressing during 43rd Hussainia Conference at Raza Hall

Provincial Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik addressing during 43rd Hussainia Conference at Raza Hall

Police officials standing high alert at Muslim Bzar as security beefed-up during Holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram

Police officials standing high alert at Muslim Bzar as security beefed-up during Holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram

Youngsters busy in repairing graves of their family members during Holy month of Muharramul Harram at Main Graveyard

Youngsters busy in repairing graves of their family members during Holy month of Muharramul Harram at Main Graveyard

A large number of mourners attending the 9th Muharram Zuljinah procession passes through Saadar Road. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners attending the 9th Muharram Zuljinah procession passes through Saadar Road. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the...

A large number of mourners attending the procession of 9th Muharramul Harram at Karbala Rohri. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners attending the procession of 9th Muharramul Harram at Karbala Rohri. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the...

A large number of mourners attending the markazi procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram in Latifabad. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners attending the markazi procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram in Latifabad. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic...