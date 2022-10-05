Mourners of the Chup Tazia procession march through the Federal .B Area Ancholi towards their destination at last mourning procession of Muharram ul Haram.

Mourners of the Chup Tazia procession march through the Federal .B Area Ancholi towards their destination at last mourning procession of Muharram ul Haram.
APP48-051022 KARACHI: October 05- Mourners of the Chup Tazia procession march through the Federal .B Area Ancholi towards their destination at last mourning procession of Muharram ul Haram. APP
Mourners of the Chup Tazia procession march through the Federal .B Area Ancholi towards their destination at last mourning procession of Muharram ul Haram.
APP48-051022 KARACHI:
Mourners of the Chup Tazia procession march through the Federal .B Area Ancholi towards their destination at last mourning procession of Muharram ul Haram.
APP49-051022 KARACHI: October 05- A Shitte Mourner with his child attending a Mourn procession of the Chup Tazia at the Federal .B Area Ancholi during last mourning procession of Muharram ul Haram. APP
Mourners of the Chup Tazia procession march through the Federal .B Area Ancholi towards their destination at last mourning procession of Muharram ul Haram.
APP50-051022 KARACHI: October 05- Mourners of the Chup Tazia procession march through the Federal .B Area Ancholi towards their destination at last mourning procession of Muharram ul Haram. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW).

A large number of mourners attend the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW).

A large number of mourners attending a Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

A large number of mourners attending a Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad...

Mourners carry 72 mock coffins during a mourning procession at Numaish Chowrangi. Muharramul Harram the first month of the Islamic calendar known as the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW), along with his family members and some companions at the battle of Karbala

Mourners carry 72 mock coffins during a mourning procession at Numaish Chowrangi. Muharramul Harram the first month of the Islamic calendar known as the...

Volunteers are distributing food and water among the mourners taking part Aashura procession on 10 Muharram ul Harram

Volunteers are distributing food and water among the mourners taking part Aashura procession on 10 Muharram ul Harram

Woman Police Volunteers escort the mourners of Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.

Woman Police Volunteers escort the mourners of Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.

Mourners flogging themselves during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

Mourners flogging themselves during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of...

Mourners offering Zohrain prayer during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Harram to pay religious ritual passing through Alamdar Chowk road. Muharram-ul-Harram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, known as the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW), for his greatest sacrifice in the history of mankind for the upright, justice and humanity. Imam Hussain (AS) and his family and some of his companions massacred in battle of Karbala on the 10th day of Muharram

Mourners offering Zohrain prayer during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Harram to pay religious ritual passing through Alamdar Chowk road. Muharram-ul-Harram, the first month...

A large number of mourners attending the Aashura procession at Cannt during Yom-E-Aashura on 10th Muharramul Harram, in remembrance of the Shahadat of Imam Hussain (RA) the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners attending the Aashura procession at Cannt during Yom-E-Aashura on 10th Muharramul Harram, in remembrance of the Shahadat of Imam...

A large number of mourners flogging themselves during Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners flogging themselves during Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS),...

A large number of mourners attending the Aashura procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners attending the Aashura procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the...

August 09 - Mourners touching Zul Jinnah during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident.

August 09 – Mourners touching Zul Jinnah during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibne Ali (AS) grandson...

Mourners beating themselve with chained knives during the procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram commemorating the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW), along with his family members and some companions at the battle of Karbala

Mourners beating themselve with chained knives during the procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram commemorating the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of...