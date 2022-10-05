PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Mourners of the Chup Tazia procession march through the Federal .B Area Ancholi towards their destination at last mourning procession of Muharram ul Haram. Wed, 5 Oct 2022, 6:32 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP48-051022 KARACHI: October 05- Mourners of the Chup Tazia procession march through the Federal .B Area Ancholi towards their destination at last mourning procession of Muharram ul Haram. APP APP48-051022 KARACHI: APP49-051022 KARACHI: October 05- A Shitte Mourner with his child attending a Mourn procession of the Chup Tazia at the Federal .B Area Ancholi during last mourning procession of Muharram ul Haram. APP APP50-051022 KARACHI: October 05- Mourners of the Chup Tazia procession march through the Federal .B Area Ancholi towards their destination at last mourning procession of Muharram ul Haram. APP