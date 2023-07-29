APP26-290723
SARGODHA: July 29 – Mourners flagellate themselves with knifes on chains during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/HSD/ABB
SARGODHA: July 29 – Mourners touch Zuljinah during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/HSD/ABB
SARGODHA: July 29 – Mourners touch Tazia during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/HSD/ABB
SARGODHA: July 29 – Volunteers serving drinks to the mourners during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/HSD/ABB