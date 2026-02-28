Saturday, February 28, 2026
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureMotorcyclists stand in a long queue at Kachnar Park for mandatory M-Tag...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Motorcyclists stand in a long queue at Kachnar Park for mandatory M-Tag registration under the second phase of the capital’s vehicle tagging drive.

APP03-280226 ISLAMABAD: February 28 - Motorcyclists stand in a long queue at Kachnar Park for mandatory M-Tag registration under the second phase of the capital’s vehicle tagging drive. APP/SAK/FHA
35
Motorcyclists stand in a long queue at Kachnar Park for mandatory M-Tag registration under the second phase of the capital’s vehicle tagging drive.
APP03-280226
ISLAMABAD: February 28 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan