Motorcyclists on the way without wearing the facemask and safety helmets at Kalma Chowk Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP27-310321 MULTAN: March 31 - Motorcyclists on the way without wearing the facemask and safety helmets at Kalma Chowk Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP27-310321

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR