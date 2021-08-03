PhotosFeature Photos Motorcyclists on the way without wearing the face masks not following the SOPs as Sindh Government announced lock down till 31st July to 8th August to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic Tue, 3 Aug 2021, 7:25 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP56-030821 HYDERABAD: August 03 Motorcyclists on the way without wearing the face masks not following the SOPs as Sindh Government announced lock down till 31st July to 8th August to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP56-030821