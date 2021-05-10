Home Photos General Coverage Photos Motorcyclist with family on the way without wearing protective face masks at... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Motorcyclist with family on the way without wearing protective face masks at Latifabad Mon, 10 May 2021, 7:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-100521 HYDERABAD: May 10 Motorcyclist with family on the way without wearing protective face masks at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP24-100521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pak Army official wearing the face masks to people at Railway Station during their visit A policeman using a megaphone to advise people to wear face masks at Moti Bazaar Commuters on their way wearing protective face masks to follow the SOPs of COVID-19 at Hilltop Road Paid Advertisements